Split Fiction Director Reacts To 'Feminism Propaganda' Comment: 'What The F*** Is This?'

Split Fiction is the latest action adventure from Hazelight Studios. Like the team’s past games, including It Takes Two, the latest game tells the story of two characters and revolves around two-player co-op. This time around, both of those characters just happen to be women. Director Josef Fares was at a loss for words when a recent YouTube comment called that “feminist propaganda.”

The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24

The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24 CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24

He was reacting to remarks underneath trailers for the game on the channel Fall Damage when it flashed on screen. “Another ‘feminism propaganda’ soaked game,” wrote 1StlwY1. “Walk on...” It’s the kind of anti-woke-pilled comment that used to be relegated to the fringes of online discourse, but which can now be spotted everywhere from social media to current Trump administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What the fuck is this?” Fares said after reading it. “I guess it’s somebody reacting that there are two women? Let me say this in Brotherhood there was two guys, in A Way Out there were two guys, in It Takes Two there were one guy, one woman, and now there are two girls and everybody’s complaining? Come on man—and it’s also based on my daughters—I totally don’t care what you have between your legs, that’s not interesting to me, good characters is what’s interesting to me.”

Advertisement

Split Fiction is a split-screen co-op game about two authors who become trapped in their own fictional universes, one fantasy and the other sci-fi. The two characters have to work together and combine their abilities to navigate the challenges together, with action-platforming levels hailed as some of the best the studio has put together. The game is out today on console and PC, and is already the top-rated release of 2025 so far on Metacritic. (It’s also the first EA-published game to get over a 90 in more than a decade).

.