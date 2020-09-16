Splinter Cell And Assassin's Creed VR Games Coming From Ubisoft

Image : Ubisoft

A whole slew of virtual reality games were announced as part of today’s Facebook Connect broadcast, including upcoming entries in Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed series that will be exclusive to Oculus.



T hese projects will be helmed by Tom Clancy developer Red Storm with support from Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf, and Ubisoft Mumbai.

While players never have to wait long for a new Assassin’s Creed game, this virtual reality Splinter Cell is the first new game in the series since 2013's Blacklist. Splinter Cell is also getting an anime adaptation courtesy of Netflix.

Other games announced for the newly-revealed Oculus Quest 2 include Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge from Vader Immortal developers ILMxLAB, Jurassic World Aftermath, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Population: One, Beat Saber multiplayer, Myst, The Climb 2, Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, Pistol Whip 2089, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Sniper Elite VR.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will also be available through Steam with full SteamVR and cross-play support.