Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Splinter Cell And Assassin's Creed VR Games Coming From Ubisoft

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:VR
VRVirtual realitySplinter CellAssassin's CreedUbisoftFacebookOculusKotaku Core
1
Save
Illustration for article titled iSplinter Cell/i And iAssassins Creed/i VR Games Coming From Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft

A whole slew of virtual reality games were announced as part of today’s Facebook Connect broadcast, including upcoming entries in Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed series that will be exclusive to Oculus.

Advertisement

These projects will be helmed by Tom Clancy developer Red Storm with support from Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf, and Ubisoft Mumbai.

While players never have to wait long for a new Assassin’s Creed game, this virtual reality Splinter Cell is the first new game in the series since 2013's Blacklist. Splinter Cell is also getting an anime adaptation courtesy of Netflix.

Advertisement

Other games announced for the newly-revealed Oculus Quest 2 include Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge from Vader Immortal developers ILMxLAB, Jurassic World Aftermath, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Population: One, Beat Saber multiplayer, Myst, The Climb 2, Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, Pistol Whip 2089, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Sniper Elite VR.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will also be available through Steam with full SteamVR and cross-play support.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Twitch Streamers Are Furious About New Mid-Stream Ads They Can’t Control

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

BPM: Bullets Per Minute Is A Shockingly Fun First-Person Rhythm Shooter

The Best Dreamcast Games

DISCUSSION