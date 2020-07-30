Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Splinter Cell Is Getting An Anime Adaptation On Netflix

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Splinter Cell
Splinter CellUbisoftNetflixanimeJohn WickKotaku Core
8
Save
The last time we saw Sam Fisher in a Splinter Cell game was 2013&#39;s Blacklist.
The last time we saw Sam Fisher in a Splinter Cell game was 2013's Blacklist.
Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft and Netflix have partnered to develop a Splinter Cell anime with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad as writer and executive producer, a representative for Ubisoft has confirmed to Kotaku.

Advertisement

According to earlier reporting by Variety, the Splinter Cell anime has already received a two-season, 16-episode order from Netflix. In speaking to Kotaku, Ubisoft would not divulge which, if any, Japanese studios have been enlisted to produce the show.

Splinter Cell debuted in 2002 as part of Ubisoft’s licensing deal with author Tom Clancy. Players were immediately smitten with its intricate stealth gameplay, prompting consistent sequels until the series took a hiatus with the most recent installment, 2013’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist. A film adaptation was in the works as recently as 2017, with Tom Hardy as Splinter Cell protagonist Sam Fisher and John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk in a leadership role, but news on that front has been scarce.

Advertisement

It’s no secret that Splinter Cell has gotten the short end of the stick lately. As far as Ubisoft properties go, it hangs around the level of something like Prince of Persia, which itself has been relegated to VR escape rooms rather than full-blown video games. The presence of several Splinter Cell cameos and references in other Ubisoft games indicates that the developer hasn’t forgotten about Sam Fisher, but I would be surprised if hardcore fans are going to be entirely satisfied by a Netflix show.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Eight Years Into Development, Star Citizen Fans Are Increasingly Upset That Star Citizen Is Still Being Star Citizen

Israel Wants To Use Xbox Controllers In Its Tanks, Which Is Horrifying

Animal Crossing Characters Can Hilariously Eat Shit Again

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Camera Glitch Is Back As An Official Feature

DISCUSSION

alexandrahall
Alexandra Hall

Please imagine we skillfully photoshopped anime eyes onto the top image. Thank you.