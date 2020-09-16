Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2, leaked earlier this week, was just officially announced at Facebook Connect. The new, more powerful standalone virtual reality headset begins shipping on October 13 and starts at $299.
God that presentation is long and boring... so far, we’ve seen the new headset, a billion promises about glasses and AR features that don’t exist yet, avatars and accessories for the quest... but not a single new game...