News
fahey
Mike Fahey
Oculus Rift
Oculus Quest 2
Screenshot: Facebook

Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2, leaked earlier this week, was just officially announced at Facebook Connect. The new, more powerful standalone virtual reality headset begins shipping on October 13 and starts at $299.

DISCUSSION

tombomb-fr
TomBomb-FR

God that presentation is long and boring... so far, we’ve seen the new headset, a billion promises about glasses and AR features that don’t exist yet, avatars and accessories for the quest... but not a single new game...