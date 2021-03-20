Spider-Man Saves People, Neither Snow Nor Rain

After a week off, Snapshots is back! We got more great screenshots this week from a bunch of games. Just a heads up: Some of these screenshots are from last week. So consider this a special, larger-than-normal edition of Snapshots!



Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Peter Konig (Email)

Dreams Screenshot : SwiftRedVox (Email)

Control Screenshot : Jack Nester (Email)

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email)

Death Stranding Screenshot : @pixl_frames (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Wade Cross (Email)

Control Screenshot : @Toringtino

Spider-Man Screenshot : Scotty Oka (Email)

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @Gingerbread_94

Shadow of The Tomb Raider Screenshot : @ORbis_vp

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @PeteyReilly

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Screenshot : @DexM_ds

Ghostrunner Screenshot : @SpecterOwl

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @PatmanVP

I already miss the little snow flurries we got over here in Kansas during Winter. I’m not a big fan of snow, but in moderation, with some hot chocolate and a nice fireplace, I can dig a snowy night.

.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



