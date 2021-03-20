Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Spider-Man Saves People, Neither Snow Nor Rain

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Save
Illustration for article titled Spider-Man Saves People, Neither Snow Nor Rain
Image: Insomniac / Marvel / PatmanVP / Kotaku

After a week off, Snapshots is back! We got more great screenshots this week from a bunch of games. Just a heads up: Some of these screenshots are from last week. So consider this a special, larger-than-normal edition of Snapshots!

Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Peter Konig (Email)
Dreams
Dreams
Screenshot: SwiftRedVox (Email)
Control
Control
Screenshot: Jack Nester (Email)
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)
G/O Media may get a commission
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
Use the promo code STIMULATINGPSDEAL
Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @pixl_frames (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Wade Cross (Email)
Advertisement
Control
Control
Screenshot: @Toringtino
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)
Advertisement
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @Gingerbread_94
Shadow of The Tomb Raider
Shadow of The Tomb Raider
Screenshot: @ORbis_vp
Advertisement
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Screenshot: @DexM_ds
Advertisement
Ghostrunner
Ghostrunner
Screenshot: @SpecterOwl
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @PatmanVP
Advertisement

I already miss the little snow flurries we got over here in Kansas during Winter. I’m not a big fan of snow, but in moderation, with some hot chocolate and a nice fireplace, I can dig a snowy night.

.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION