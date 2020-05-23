Spider-Man, Please Put Me Down

This week on Snapshots we have cool looking cars, gorgeous nighttime skies, creepy skeletons, far away fighting and Spider-Man continues to be a menace. Three weeks in a row.
This weekly feature wasn’t supposed to be a showcase of Spider-Man being a dick to people, but here we are.
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.