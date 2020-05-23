Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Spider-Man, Please Put Me Down

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Snapshots
Snapshotsspider-manSpider-Man PS4Photo modeVirtual PhotographyphotographyKotakucore
2
Illustration for article titled Spider-Man, Please Put Me Down
Screenshot: Twitter

This week on Snapshots we have cool looking cars, gorgeous nighttime skies, creepy skeletons, far away fighting and Spider-Man continues to be a menace. Three weeks in a row.

Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @theblueB4ndit (Twitter)
Infamous: Second Son
Screenshot: @fabianhazuki (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: Matthew Weatherston (Email)
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @poachiiN (Twitter)
Everspace
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus (Twitter)
GT Sport
Screenshot: @lorsteibel (Twitter)
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1 (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @DarkLinkN7 (Twitter)
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider
Screenshot: @Emilli96 (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @relient_Eggs (Twitter)
This weekly feature wasn’t supposed to be a showcase of Spider-Man being a dick to people, but here we are.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

