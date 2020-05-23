Spider-Man, Please Put Me Down

Screenshot : Twitter

This week on Snapshots we have cool looking cars, gorgeous nighttime skies, creepy skeletons, far away fighting and Spider-Man continues to be a menace. Three weeks in a row.



Advertisement

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @theblueB4ndit ( Twitter

Infamous: Second Son Screenshot : @fabianhazuki ( Twitter

Advertisement

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : Matthew Weatherston ( Email )

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @poachiiN ( Twitter

Snag a Brand-New Surface With Best Buy's Limited Time 18-Month... Read on The Inventory

Everspace Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus ( Twitter

GT Sport Screenshot : @lorsteibel ( Twitter

Advertisement

Death Stranding Screenshot : @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @DarkLinkN7 ( Twitter

Advertisement

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Screenshot : @Emilli96 ( Twitter

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @relient_Eggs ( Twitter

Advertisement

This weekly feature wasn’t supposed to be a showcase of Spider-Man being a dick to people, but here we are.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement