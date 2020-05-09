Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Spider-Man, Please Leave My Store

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Snapshots
Snapshotsspider-manPhotomodePhoto ModeVirtual PhotographyScreenshotsKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Spider-Man, Please Leave My Store
Screenshot: @Photomodeaddict (Twitter)

This week on Snapshots cool looking cars, a scary demon, pretty flowers in Animal Crossing, a neon green lightsaber and Spider-Man ruins a music store.

Driveclub
Driveclub
Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1 (Twitter)
Control
Control
Screenshot: @_Game_Screen (Twitter)
Gran Turismo Sport
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: @Craig25392 (Twitter)
Doom Eternal
Doom Eternal
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B (Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: Matt McCann (Email)
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @Joshc_vp (Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @RobbyRose69 (Twitter)
Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 3
Screenshot: @RDNA_2 (Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Screenshot: @Yggdrazilla (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @Photomodeaddict (Twitter)

“Thank you for saving us, but maybe next time you can NOT get webbing all over my merch?”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

