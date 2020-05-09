Spider-Man, Please Leave My Store

Screenshot : @Photomodeaddict ( Twitter

This week on Snapshots cool looking cars, a scary demon, pretty flowers in Animal Crossing, a neon green lightsaber and Spider-Man ruins a music store.



Driveclub Screenshot : @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @_Game_Screen ( Twitter

Gran Turismo Sport Screenshot : @Craig25392 ( Twitter

Doom Eternal Screenshot : @SindyJ_B ( Twitter

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : Matt McCann ( Email )

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @Joshc_vp ( Twitter

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @RobbyRose69 ( Twitter

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : @RDNA_2 ( Twitter

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Screenshot : @Yggdrazilla ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @PeteyReilly ( Twitter

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @Photomodeaddict ( Twitter

“Thank you for saving us, but maybe next time you can NOT get webbing all over my merch?”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



