Hope You Have Insurance!

This week on Snapshots cool spears, goo explosions a lot of fire, battles in many different eras, and Spider-Man destroys a car.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Screenshot : @CRiT3X ( Twitter

Death Stranding Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus ( Twitter

Gran Turismo Sport Screenshot : @lorsteibel ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @RobbyRose69 ( Twitter

God of War Screenshot : @RDNA_2 ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @Joshc_vp ( Twitter

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @MisthosLiving ( Twitter

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @OfClockworks ( Twitter

The Division 2 Screenshot : BuckleChops ( Email )

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @PeteyReilly ( Twitter

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Screenshot : @DrCaligari72 ( Twitter

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Screenshot : Gabriel Esteves ( Email )

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Screenshot : @Slothses ( Twitter

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @imaxxxc7 ( Twitter

“We need to exchange information. I’m Pe-...Spider-Man.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



