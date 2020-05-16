Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Hope You Have Insurance!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Snapshots
Illustration for article titled Hope You Have Insurance!

This week on Snapshots cool spears, goo explosions a lot of fire, battles in many different eras, and Spider-Man destroys a car.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Screenshot: @CRiT3X (Twitter)
Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus (Twitter)
Gran Turismo Sport
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: @lorsteibel (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @RobbyRose69 (Twitter)
God of War
God of War
Screenshot: @RDNA_2 (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @Joshc_vp (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @MisthosLiving (Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @OfClockworks (Twitter)
The Division 2
The Division 2
Screenshot: BuckleChops (Email)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly (Twitter)
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Screenshot: @DrCaligari72 (Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves (Email)
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
Screenshot: @Slothses (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @imaxxxc7 (Twitter)
“We need to exchange information. I’m Pe-...Spider-Man.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

