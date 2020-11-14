Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has An Amazing Photo Mode

Not long ago I said Ghost of Tsushima had the best photo mode in any video game. Well, while its photo options are still great, the new Spider-Man: Miles Morales game on PS4 and PS5 has it beat. Already players are creating some amazing shots with it only a few days after it was released. I can’t wait to see what else they do in the future!



Advertisement

As always, we have photos from other games too!

The Division 2 Screenshot : Bucklechops (Email

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email

Watch Dogs: Legion Screenshot : @MostlyVp

Elite Dangerous Screenshot : Shayan Gold (Email

Control Photo : @Arifu_ka

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @Berduu

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @MultiMiles

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @Otahir96

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @Lochlan_Miller

Advertisement

Dirt 5 Screenshot : @lorsteibel

Mortal Shell Screenshot : @SindyJ_B

Advertisement

Days Gone Screenshot : @VikingDad278

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Screenshot : @MURCA77

Advertisement

Watch Dogs: Legion Screenshot : @MightyQu1nn75

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : @ORbis_vp

Advertisement

Forza Horizon 4 Screenshot : @KB81PL

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Screenshot : @NovA1990

Advertisement

Just wanted to mention that I was very busy the past two weekends and was unable to do Snapshots as usual! Sorry about that. I got some great emails and tweets from folks worried about me and the series. I’m fine, well, as fine as you can be in 2020. And no worries, Snapshots is alive and well. It took a small break but it’s back and I have no plans of stopping it!

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement