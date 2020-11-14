Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has An Amazing Photo Mode

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photo mode
Photo modephotographyVirtual PhotographyscreenshotssnapshotsKotakucore
Illustration for article titled iSpider-Man: Miles Morales/i Has An Amazing Photo Mode
Screenshot: Twitter / Kotaku

Not long ago I said Ghost of Tsushima had the best photo mode in any video game. Well, while its photo options are still great, the new Spider-Man: Miles Morales game on PS4 and PS5 has it beat. Already players are creating some amazing shots with it only a few days after it was released. I can’t wait to see what else they do in the future!

As always, we have photos from other games too!

The Division 2
The Division 2
Screenshot: Bucklechops (Email
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email
Watch Dogs: Legion
Watch Dogs: Legion
Screenshot: @MostlyVp
Elite Dangerous
Elite Dangerous
Screenshot: Shayan Gold (Email
Control
Control
Photo: @Arifu_ka
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @Berduu
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @MultiMiles
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @Otahir96
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller
Dirt 5
Dirt 5
Screenshot: @lorsteibel
Mortal Shell
Mortal Shell
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @VikingDad278
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Screenshot: @MURCA77
Watch Dogs: Legion
Watch Dogs: Legion
Screenshot: @MightyQu1nn75
Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 3
Screenshot: @ORbis_vp
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4
Screenshot: @KB81PL
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Screenshot: @NovA1990
Just wanted to mention that I was very busy the past two weekends and was unable to do Snapshots as usual! Sorry about that. I got some great emails and tweets from folks worried about me and the series. I’m fine, well, as fine as you can be in 2020. And no worries, Snapshots is alive and well. It took a small break but it’s back and I have no plans of stopping it!

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

