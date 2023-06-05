Advertisement
The issue appears to be nationwide, though some viewers report it was worse in certain showings and theaters. “Something I truly admire about this movie is how well the writers and voice actors did when it came to the in fight commentary/banter,” wrote one person on the Marvel subreddit. “I literally didn’t hear shit during those scenes,” another wrote back. “The music wasn’t even that loud, the vocals were just so low in my showing.”

Some of Kotaku’s own staff writers saw the movie this past weekend and had similar takeaways. “Everyone at our theater complained about sound mixing. Characters were hard to hear at times,” Zack Zwiezen told me. “One of the few times I would’ve liked subtitles in a theater,” added Kenneth Shepard.

Funny enough, Across the Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord tweeted a picture on June 1 of special cards he planned to send every theater projectionist who played the movie at “full volume.” “If you get to the theater early and you want a fun mission ask someone to check that the theater volume is set at reference (7)!” he added a day later. “If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! If they give you flack... tell them we said it was okay.”

It’s not clear if that would fix the issues viewers are experiencing in every case, or just exacerbate them. But it sounds like missed dialogue and bad sound mixing in some theaters wasn’t enough to ruin the experience for anyone. Across the Spider-Verse currently sits at 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

