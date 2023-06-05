Sony Picture’s hotly-anticipated animated film, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, includes never-before-seen gameplay footage of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game.

Insomniac community director James Stevenson confirmed in a ResetEra forum debating whether the, albeit unremarkable, snippet of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay footage was new or from PlayStation Showcase’s 12-minute gameplay trailer that the “It is new.”



The scene, for those looking out for it on their umpteenth rewatch of the film, occurs near the beginning of the movie when Miles sneaks into his dorm room to change and meet up with his parents at a teacher conference. A conference he’s already late to, mind you. While Miles is changing, his roommate Ganke Lee is playing the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 instead of finishing his essay. Who hasn’t been there?



The new gameplay footage isn’t anything to write home about sadly, because all Ganke is doing is pulling some goon on a rooftop toward Spider-Man for an air juggle attack. No venom suit, no cinematic finisher, just a bread-and-butter Spidey attack combo you’d see in the first game. Insomniac, don’t hire Ganke for your next gameplay trailer, plz.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

While the video game nod makes for a begrudgingly clever bit of cross-marketing, it also serves as a bit of a mind fuck when you realize Insomniac’s Spider-Man is one of the bazillion Spider-Men hunting Miles in Across the Spider-Verse trailers. Does that mean Spider-Man: Mile Morales exists as a “canon event” in Across the Spider-Verse? Is Wolverine a fictional character or a real person in Miles’ universe? Does everybody in the movies know Peter is Spider-Man because they played the first game? Why do I smell toast?



Across the Spider-Verse earned $120.5 million domestically in its opening weekend, making it the third-best opening weekend for a Spider-Man movie. The first is Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260 million) and Spider-Man 3 ($151 million), according to Box Office Mojo.



Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches later this fall.



