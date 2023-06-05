Sony Pictures Entertainment

Read More: PlayStation Spidey Appears In New Spider-Verse Trailer

While the video game nod makes for a begrudgingly clever bit of cross-marketing, it also serves as a bit of a mind fuck when you realize Insomniac’s Spider-Man is one of the bazillion Spider-Men hunting Miles in Across the Spider-Verse trailers. Does that mean Spider-Man: Mile Morales exists as a “canon event” in Across the Spider-Verse? Is Wolverine a fictional character or a real person in Miles’ universe? Does everybody in the movies know Peter is Spider-Man because they played the first game? Why do I smell toast?

Advertisement

Across the Spider-Verse earned $120.5 million domestically in its opening weekend, making it the third-best opening weekend for a Spider-Man movie. The first is Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260 million) and Spider-Man 3 ($151 million), according to Box Office Mojo.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches later this fall.

    