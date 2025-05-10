Games Should Let You Skip Boss Fights, Nintendo Shouldn't Brick Switches Over Piracy, And More Of The Week's Top Takes

As you’ve probably heard, Grand Theft Auto VI just got a brand new trailer, giving us our best look yet at the world, characters, and story of Rockstar’s upcoming crime epic. The trailer tells us a lot more about the game’s leading couple, Lucia and Jason, and takes time to emphasize the atmosphere of GTA VI’s Florida-inspired setting, at one point showing Jason cruising down the highway listening to “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” by Wang Chung as an airplane flies overhead. And man, am I here for it. However, I see some folks on social media criticizing the trailer for not showing gameplay, suggesting that we can’t know if GTA VI is actually worth our interest until we see what it’s like to play it. I don’t fault anyone for feeling that way, but it’s not an argument that lands with me. For me, at this point Grand Theft Auto is probably more about vibes, environment, characters, story, and immersion than anything else. We know Rockstar can handle the gameplay stuff. It’s everything else I still need to be sold on. - Carolyn Petit Read More