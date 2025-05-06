The World Of GTA 6 Looks Stunning In 70 Completely New Screenshots

Just a few days after Grand Theft Auto VI’s big surprise delay, it got a big surprise second trailer and it’s a doozy. Fans have been blown away not just by how the game looks and its immaculate vibes, but also by the sheer wealth of new information Rockstar Games has unleashed into the world after over a year of strict silence since the first reveal. That includes 70 new screenshots that showcase the game’s cast of anti-heroes and take players on a tour of its expansive open world which goes well beyond Vice City itself. Here’s every new look at the game Rockstar shared today.