23 Years Later, GTA III's Influence Is Still Inescapable
The World Of GTA 6 Looks Stunning In 70 Completely New Screenshots

The World Of GTA 6 Looks Stunning In 70 Completely New Screenshots

Fans are feasting with fresh looks at Vice City's new locales and characters

Grand Theft Auto
By
Kotaku Bot
Key art shows a character on a boat with a beer.
Image: Rockstar Games

Just a few days after Grand Theft Auto VI’s big surprise delay, it got a big surprise second trailer and it’s a doozy. Fans have been blown away not just by how the game looks and its immaculate vibes, but also by the sheer wealth of new information Rockstar Games has unleashed into the world after over a year of strict silence since the first reveal. That includes 70 new screenshots that showcase the game’s cast of anti-heroes and take players on a tour of its expansive open world which goes well beyond Vice City itself. Here’s every new look at the game Rockstar shared today.

A gang of bikers looks like one of GTA 6's many factions

A gang of bikers looks like one of GTA 6's many factions

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Ambrosia is an industrial district

Ambrosia is an industrial district

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
You just know they have an OnlyFans

You just know they have an OnlyFans

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
The environmental diversity and density is wild

The environmental diversity and density is wild

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Oh no, has GTA gone woke?

Oh no, has GTA gone woke?

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Boobie Ike is a self-made Vice City big-shot

Boobie Ike is a self-made Vice City big-shot

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
He owns a strip club, a recording studio, and more

He owns a strip club, a recording studio, and more

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
He seems haunted by his past

He seems haunted by his past

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
But puts on a brave face for his staff

But puts on a brave face for his staff

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Brian Heder is a drug smuggler from the old days

Brian Heder is a drug smuggler from the old days

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
You can almost feel that cool summer breeze

You can almost feel that cool summer breeze

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
“Don’t lose my drugs!”

“Don’t lose my drugs!”

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Stephen Root was made for this role

Stephen Root was made for this role

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Cal Hampton is a conspiratorial internet poster

Cal Hampton is a conspiratorial internet poster

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
“Did you hear GTA 6 might cost $100?”

“Did you hear GTA 6 might cost $100?”

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 might set a record for most tattoos in a single game

GTA 6 might set a record for most tattoos in a single game

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
GTA still has a chip on its shoulder about all of those congressional hearings

GTA still has a chip on its shoulder about all of those congressional hearings

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Dre’Quan Priest is a drug dealer turned recording artist

Dre’Quan Priest is a drug dealer turned recording artist

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
“The menswear guy” would not approve

“The menswear guy” would not approve

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
“A man should wear his clothing, not the other way around.”

“A man should wear his clothing, not the other way around.”

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Over-under on the number of Drake dunks?

Over-under on the number of Drake dunks?

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Grassrivers is home to a friendly bunch

Grassrivers is home to a friendly bunch

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
If the game actually looks like this it will be insane

If the game actually looks like this it will be insane

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
4K lily pads

4K lily pads

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Police chases in the Everglades

Police chases in the Everglades

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Jason Duval is GTA 6's not-Channing-Tatum co-lead

Jason Duval is GTA 6's not-Channing-Tatum co-lead

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Rockstar putting every other video game armpit to shame

Rockstar putting every other video game armpit to shame

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Hope there’s no dead bodies in these waters

Hope there’s no dead bodies in these waters

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
POV: you left him on read for four days

POV: you left him on read for four days

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Real-world guns return

Real-world guns return

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
When you’ve watched the new Road House one too many times

When you’ve watched the new Road House one too many times

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
The Leonida Keys are looking stellar 

The Leonida Keys are looking stellar 

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
The number of unique NPCs is going to be bonkers

The number of unique NPCs is going to be bonkers

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Time for a nap

Time for a nap

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Turtles!

Turtles!

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Quadruple-A water tech

Quadruple-A water tech

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Lucia Caminos is not messing around

Lucia Caminos is not messing around

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Strawberry martini buff engaged

Strawberry martini buff engaged

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
She’s been practicing her Akira slide

She’s been practicing her Akira slide

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Things aren’t looking great

Things aren’t looking great

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
One way out

One way out

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
POV: you fucked up

POV: you fucked up

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Mount Kalaga National Park is full of natural beauty

Mount Kalaga National Park is full of natural beauty

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Battlefield could never

Battlefield could never

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Watch out Far Cry 7

Watch out Far Cry 7

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Looks like a perfect spot for an ambush

Looks like a perfect spot for an ambush

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Kayaking missions also confirmed

Kayaking missions also confirmed

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Next vacation booked

Next vacation booked

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Harvey Keitel doppelganger spotted

Harvey Keitel doppelganger spotted

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
She was all out of red pills that day

She was all out of red pills that day

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Best burger in all of Port Gellhorn

Best burger in all of Port Gellhorn

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Nothing like a fire on a sweltering Leonida night

Nothing like a fire on a sweltering Leonida night

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Raul Bautista is not the kind of guy who texts before he calls

Raul Bautista is not the kind of guy who texts before he calls

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
The veteran bank robber knows money is best stashed on the passenger’s seat.

The veteran bank robber knows money is best stashed on the passenger’s seat.

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Who’s ready for a quick trip to Havana?

Who’s ready for a quick trip to Havana?

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Making Michael Mann proud

Making Michael Mann proud

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Nothing says GTA quite like a lava lamp

Nothing says GTA quite like a lava lamp

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
The creator economy is thriving

The creator economy is thriving

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Fur coats are for the fearless

Fur coats are for the fearless

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
I hope they’re recording a podcast

I hope they’re recording a podcast

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Placing bets on how long it takes to unlock your first private jet

Placing bets on how long it takes to unlock your first private jet

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Magic hour lighting never misses

Magic hour lighting never misses

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Another day in paradise

Another day in paradise

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Facial animation flex

Facial animation flex

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Get ready for some next-gen beach sweat

Get ready for some next-gen beach sweat

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Cops gonna cop

Cops gonna cop

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
A vibrant night life awaits

A vibrant night life awaits

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
The Chunder Wheel keeps watch

The Chunder Wheel keeps watch

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
Video game graffiti at its peak

Video game graffiti at its peak

A new screenshot shows characters and locations from GTA 6.
Image: Rockstar Games
