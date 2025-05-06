The World Of GTA 6 Looks Stunning In 70 Completely New Screenshots

Just a few days after Grand Theft Auto VI’s big surprise delay, it got a big surprise second trailer and it’s a doozy. Fans have been blown away not just by how the game looks and its immaculate vibes, but also by the sheer wealth of new information Rockstar Games has unleashed into the world after over a year of strict silence since the first reveal. That includes 70 new screenshots that showcase the game’s cast of anti-heroes and take players on a tour of its expansive open world which goes well beyond Vice City itself. Here’s every new look at the game Rockstar shared today.
A gang of bikers looks like one of GTA 6's many factions
Ambrosia is an industrial district
You just know they have an OnlyFans
The environmental diversity and density is wild
Oh no, has GTA gone woke?
Boobie Ike is a self-made Vice City big-shot
He owns a strip club, a recording studio, and more
He seems haunted by his past
But puts on a brave face for his staff
Brian Heder is a drug smuggler from the old days
You can almost feel that cool summer breeze
“Don’t lose my drugs!”
Stephen Root was made for this role
Cal Hampton is a conspiratorial internet poster
“Did you hear GTA 6 might cost $100?”
GTA 6 might set a record for most tattoos in a single game
GTA still has a chip on its shoulder about all of those congressional hearings
Dre’Quan Priest is a drug dealer turned recording artist
“The menswear guy” would not approve
“A man should wear his clothing, not the other way around.”
Over-under on the number of Drake dunks?
Grassrivers is home to a friendly bunch
If the game actually looks like this it will be insane
4K lily pads
Police chases in the Everglades
Jason Duval is GTA 6's not-Channing-Tatum co-lead
Rockstar putting every other video game armpit to shame
Hope there’s no dead bodies in these waters
POV: you left him on read for four days
Real-world guns return
When you’ve watched the new Road House one too many times
The Leonida Keys are looking stellar
The number of unique NPCs is going to be bonkers
Time for a nap
Turtles!
Quadruple-A water tech
Lucia Caminos is not messing around
Strawberry martini buff engaged
She’s been practicing her Akira slide
Things aren’t looking great
One way out
POV: you fucked up
Mount Kalaga National Park is full of natural beauty
Battlefield could never
Watch out Far Cry 7
Looks like a perfect spot for an ambush
Kayaking missions also confirmed
Next vacation booked
Harvey Keitel doppelganger spotted
She was all out of red pills that day
Best burger in all of Port Gellhorn
Nothing like a fire on a sweltering Leonida night
Raul Bautista is not the kind of guy who texts before he calls
The veteran bank robber knows money is best stashed on the passenger’s seat.
Who’s ready for a quick trip to Havana?
Making Michael Mann proud
Nothing says GTA quite like a lava lamp
The creator economy is thriving
Fur coats are for the fearless
I hope they’re recording a podcast
Placing bets on how long it takes to unlock your first private jet
Magic hour lighting never misses
Another day in paradise
Facial animation flex
Get ready for some next-gen beach sweat
Cops gonna cop
A vibrant night life awaits
The Chunder Wheel keeps watch
Video game graffiti at its peak
