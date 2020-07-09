Sony Shakes Things Up, Adds Big White Rectangle To PS5 Boxes

Image : Sony

After months of rumors, pleading, and undercover operatives gone missing, Sony’s finally revealed the final look of PlayStation 5 retail game cases. Please contain your excitement. Also, I hope you like white rectangles.



The new case design was shown off in a small post on the Official PlayStation Blog. The new case design is very similar to the old PS4 design. However, the most noticeable change is the switch from a blue banner to a white banner at the top. And now there’s also a 5 up there instead of a 4.



Can you spot the differences? Image : Sony

Black and white seems to be the color scheme Sony’s chosen for the PlayStation brand and the PS5 moving forward. The PlayStation Studios logo, which recently changed, uses this color scheme too. And the curvy PS5 console itself is mostly black and white.



Personally, I’m not a huge fan of a giant white bar at the top of the box. It looks unfinished, like something I would make in Photoshop as a placeholder. But then again, who cares? I haven’t bought a physical game in nearly two years. Based on stats floating around on the web, I’m not alone. Most folks it seems are buying games digitally now. Sony is even selling a PS5 model without a disc drive. So it’s very possible that this box design reveal is the last of its kind as gaming moves toward a fully digital future.

