Mike Fahey
Filed to:The Last of Us
Screenshot: Sony

Sony is refunding digital preorders of The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR following last week’s indefinite delay of both games. According to a note on the PlayStation support website, customers who preordered digital copies of Naughty Dog’s sequel and the guy who preordered Iron Man VR will be refunded automatically.

