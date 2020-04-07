Sony is refunding digital preorders of The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR following last week’s indefinite delay of both games. According to a note on the PlayStation support website, customers who preordered digital copies of Naughty Dog’s sequel and the guy who preordered Iron Man VR will be refunded automatically.
Sony is refunding digital preorders of The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR following last week’s indefinite delay of both games. According to a note on the PlayStation support website, customers who preordered digital copies of Naughty Dog’s sequel and the guy who preordered Iron Man VR will be refunded automatically.