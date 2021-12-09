Tonight at The Game Awards Jim “Dr. Robotnik” Carrey and Ben “The Hedgehog” Schwartz took the stage to introduce the world premiere trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Somehow the First One Worked. Who’s ready for some hot Sonic and Tails action?



Advertisement

Despite having to redo most of the movie’s digital effects after fans vehemently rejected CG Sonic’s horrible design, Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the biggest movies of 2020 as well as one of the most successful video game adaptations of all time, so here we are with the first trailer for a sequel. This time around Sonic is joined by his trusty sidekick Tails, who made his debut in the post-credits scene for the first movie, as well as sexy, Idris Elba-voiced Knuckles. Note that Tails is voiced by Colleen Villard, who’s been the double-tailed fox’s voice since Sonic Boom.

When we last left our intrepid heroes, Sonic was making a new home for himself with his best police officer friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) and his wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter). Tails had just arrived in the real world and Dr. Robotnik had been banished to the mushroom planet, which sounds like the sort of place Mario might hang out. In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Robotnik, now going by the name Eggman, returns from the mushroom planet with a red echidna named Knuckles in tow. The pair are searching for a magical emerald with the power to create or destroy entire civilizations.

Can Sonic and Tails get this chaotic emerald before the vile villains? Will sexy Knuckles change sides and join our heroes? Will this movie’s post-credits scene feature Amy Rose? Perhaps this first trailer will give us some clues.

Okay, so no clues, but the trailer does look pretty snazzy. Sonic eats a chili dog and Knuckles sounds so, so sexy. Here’s hoping everybody’s happy with it and we don’t require another complete graphical overhaul before the sequel’s April 8, 2022 release date.