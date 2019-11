Well, it’s here. Let’s see what Sonic looks like now that the redesign is done.



To recap: when the first trailer for the upcoming movie was shown off earlier this year, reaction among fans (and everyone else) to Sonic’s weird face was...not kind. So Paramount went back to the drawing board, delayed the movie, and promised a more Sonic-y redesign.

This is our first look at it. It’s much better!

The movie will be our on February 14, 2020.