Someone Turned A Terraria Map Into An Evangelion Holding A Warship

Terraria doesn’t get the same level of fanfare as Minecraft, but its two- dimensional crafting is nevertheless responsible for some truly impressive player-made creations of its own. Behold the latest: an Evangelion lifting a warship over its head.

The above screenshot, which has been blowing up on the Steam community pages and was first spotted by PC Gamer, was taken by Steam user TheaVanherst, and shows the house they spent dozens of hours building with fellow player Alexmiles in the 2011 side-scrolling crafting game.

The project took upwards of 70 hours , and was “done manually with a couple reference images,” TheaVanherst wrote on Steam. “There will be an expansion on this world in a few months with Eva unit 02 for a battle arena.”

They also touched up the screenshot in Photoshop to add some more dramatic effects and an Neon Genesis Evangelion background to help bring the whole homage together.

Some players might find such an undertaking daunting, but I hope it may encourage at least a few to find inspiration and take things to the next level: putting Propane Genesis Evangelion in Terraria.