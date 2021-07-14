Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture Fine Art

Some Big, Ugly DOOM Guys

Tonight's Fine Art looks at some character art from Doom Eternal

Luke Plunkett
DOOM Eternal
Image: Emanuel Palalic

Emanuel Palalic is an artist at Wizards of the Coast.

We’ve actually featured his stuff before, from his time working on Doom, but now that Doom Eternal is out I’m circling back around to showcase some of his contributions to that now as well.

You can see more of Emanuel’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Image: Emanuel Palalic
Image: Emanuel Palalic
Image: Emanuel Palalic, Jason Martin
Image: Emanuel Palalic
Image: Emanuel Palalic
Image: Emanuel Palalic
Image: Emanuel Palalic
Image: Emanuel Palalic
Image: Emanuel Palalic
Image: Emanuel Palalic
Image: Emanuel Palalic
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

ClenchMask

I really liked the fact that they went with a more classic look for the regular jobbers in Eternal. Honestly I’m most surprised about how my personal opinion of the whole game changed once it clicked for me. I was pretty down on the game overall until I had access to all the main mechanics. Though I will say I haven’t exactly been chomping at the bit to get into either DLC missions. The thought of Eternal but Harder sounds frustrating. 