Some Big, Ugly DOOM Guys

Emanuel Palalic is an artist at Wizards of the Coast.
We’ve actually featured his stuff before, from his time working on Doom, but now that Doom Eternal is out I’m circling back around to showcase some of his contributions to that now as well.
You can see more of Emanuel’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
I really liked the fact that they went with a more classic look for the regular jobbers in Eternal. Honestly I’m most surprised about how my personal opinion of the whole game changed once it clicked for me. I was pretty down on the game overall until I had access to all the main mechanics. Though I will say I haven’t exactly been chomping at the bit to get into either DLC missions. The thought of Eternal but Harder sounds frustrating.