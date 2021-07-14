Some Big, Ugly DOOM Guys

Image : Emanuel Palalic

Emanuel Palalic is an artist at Wizards of the Coast.



We’ve actually featured his stuff before, from his time working on Doom, but now that Doom Eternal is out I’m circling back around to showcase some of his contributions to that now as well.

You can see more of Emanuel’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

