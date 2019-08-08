Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Emanuel Palalic is a character artist at id, where he’s worked on games like Doom and Quake Champions.



You can see more of Palalic’s art at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement