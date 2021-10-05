Doom Slayer may not be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s final DLC fighter, but he is still coming to the game in the form of its final Mii Costume. While his omission now seems like such an oversight , the costume offers a surprisingly detailed facsimile.



The Doom Slayer Mii Costume will get added to Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of the game’s Round 11 DLC pack, on October 18, for $0.75. A Splatoon-inspired costume for Octoling will also be added in the form of a hat, as will Judd, the game’s multiplayer match referee kitten. The Doom Slayer and Octoling are gunner Miis, while Judd will be a brawler.

Doom Slayer, AKA Doomguy, had been rumored to be coming to Nintendo’s cross-over fighting extravaganza for years. While there was no hard evidence, circumstantial facts like Doom and Doom Eternal both getting ported to Switch buoyed fans hopes. Early last year, however, Id Software director Marty Stratton poured cold water on speculation, telling the Metro that while the studio had joked around about the possibility, nothing serious had ever materialized.



Instead, Doom Slayer has now arrived as a skin, which depending on your point of view is either the next best thing, or Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai’s unique way of trolling fans. Players had also hoped at one time that Devil May Cry’s Dante would join the fight, only to have him arrive as Mii costume as well. The same thing happened with Super Mario RPG’s Geno, a cult-favorite B-tier character from Nintendo’s back catalog that also got the Mii costume send- off. The only remaining highly anticipated character who didn’t get a Smash Bros. nod in any form is Halo’s Master Chief. He’ll have to finish the fight some other time. Maybe in the next Smash Bros. game. In the meantime, Sakurai and the rest of the Smash team deserve a break.