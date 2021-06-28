Dante In Smash Bros. Turned Into Some Real Monkey's Paw Shit

Screenshot : NIntendo

Nintendo revealed some new Mii Fighter costumes coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate today, including one based on Dante from the Devil May Cry series. While fans have long wanted the demon-killing Dante to appear in Smash, this was not what they were asking for—and it has led to a lot of sad and frustrated memes and Tweets.

During a pre-recorded video announcement today from Nintendo, Super Smash Bros Ultimate game director Masahiro Sakurai shared a bunch of new details and gameplay for the next upcoming character, Tekken’s Kazuya. While that was the main focus, Nintendo did take a moment to announce four new Mii Fighter costumes coming to the game. Dante from Devil May Cry, Shantae from the eponymous platformer series, the Dragonborn from Skyrim, and Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia. Each of these new costumes will be out tomorrow, June 29, and will cost 75 cents each.



While you might think people would be excited to see their favorite character get a cool costume in Smash, many are instead disappointed. This is because it’s widely believed that once a character is added as a Mii Fighter costume, Nintendo likely has no plans to add them as a fully-developed fighter later on. So while some are just happy to see Dante or Shante in Smash in any form, many more are frustrated or disappointed that their favorites are relegated to simple costumes. In particular, a lot of people are mourning the loss of a fully-developed Dante being added to Smash Bros Ultimate.



Across Twitter, you can find hundreds and hundreds of Tweets sharing memes, often featuring a clip from Devil May Cry 4 where Dante askes “What the hell is this?”



This isn’t the first time Nintendo has disappointed hopeful fans by adding in Mii Fighter costumes. Fans of No More Heroes had similar feelings back in October of last year when it was revealed Travis Touchdown was being added to Super Smash Bros Ultimate…as a costume.



The next real Smash fighter character, Tekken’s Kazuya, will be available tomorrow on June 29 alongside these four new Mii Fighter costumes. After Kayuza, Sakurai confirmed that the next character added to Smash will be the last. While no date was given for when fans can expect that final new fighter, Sakurai did promise the news would be announced this year. So place your bets now.

