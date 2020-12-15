Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

SNK Is Making A New Game Console, It Seems

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled SNK Is Making A New Game Console, It Seems
Image: SNK
At one time, SNK made what was considered the Roll Royce of video game consoles. As a kid, I remember thinking that the Neo-Geo was the most amazing game hardware I had ever seen. And now earlier today, the company announced that it making a new game machine.

SNK posted the following tweet.

It reads, “In 2021, a new game console from SNK will debut! Please look forward to a new product that will meet the needs of console games and the passion of game fans!”

Oddly, the image that accompanies the tweet includes the English-language text, “Who is the best player?” and the wifi signal. Uh, okay!

Recently, it was reported that Saudi Arabian investors were going to acquire a majority stake in the game maker. Previously, back in 2015, a Chinese joint venture had acquired SNK, and during this period, a NeoGeo Mini console and a massive NeoGeo stick were released. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

bakamoichigei
Bakamoichigei

﻿At one time, SNK made what was considered the Roll Royce of video game consoles.

Roll Royce? Was that a Fatal Fury character who later made appearances in the King of Fighters franchise? 😏

This is interesting news...but I can’t help feeling it’s just another doomed money-grab by the new owners.

What they should do, given that all their arcade games run on a platform that is literally just a Windows PC, is make some kind of home console based on those specs, in partnership with Valve, to produce a new dedicated “Steam Machine” 🤔

Ship it with a pair of arcade sticks, and market it as the ultimate fighting game console.