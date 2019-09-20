Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Earlier this month, SNK announced the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro. It’s packed with twenty built-in games, which weren’t revealed. That is, until now.



SNK has announced the twenty games it’s including for the release. According to IT Media, they are:

The King of Fighters ‘95 The King of Fighters ‘97 The King of Fighters ‘98 The King of Fighters ‘99 The King of Fighters 2000 The King of Fighters 2002 Fatal Fury Special Fatal Fury 3 Garou: Mark of Wolves Samurai Shodown II Samurai Shodown III Samurai Shodown IV Samurai Shodown V The Art of Fighting World Heroes 2 World Heroes 2 Jet World Heroes Perfect Ninja Master’s The Last Blade 2 Kizuna Encounter

According to the official release, this appears to be the international title list, but SNK acknowledges that specifics might change.

