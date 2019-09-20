Earlier this month, SNK announced the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro. It’s packed with twenty built-in games, which weren’t revealed. That is, until now.
SNK has announced the twenty games it’s including for the release. According to IT Media, they are:
The King of Fighters ‘95
The King of Fighters ‘97
The King of Fighters ‘98
The King of Fighters ‘99
The King of Fighters 2000
The King of Fighters 2002
Fatal Fury Special
Fatal Fury 3
Garou: Mark of Wolves
Samurai Shodown II
Samurai Shodown III
Samurai Shodown IV
Samurai Shodown V
The Art of Fighting
World Heroes 2
World Heroes 2 Jet
World Heroes Perfect
Ninja Master’s
The Last Blade 2
Kizuna Encounter
According to the official release, this appears to be the international title list, but SNK acknowledges that specifics might change.