SNK has announced a new arcade stick for Japan. Dubbed the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro, its design was influenced by the Neo Geo CD’s Controller Pad stick.



Currently, the stick has no announced release date. Nor are there any details about which buttons SNK is sourcing for the Arcade Stick Pro. More details will be revealed at a later date.

The Neo Geo CD’s Controller Pad was SNK’s successor to its Neo Geo AES stick. While the Controller Pad came in black, the Arcade Stick Pro is white. Sure hope SNK does a version that harkens back to the Neo Geo CD’s stick.