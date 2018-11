Image: SNK

This is the Neo Geo Mini Christmas Limited Edition, a special holiday version of SNK’s small-sized console.



SNK hasn’t yet announced a release date other than saying it will be out “soon.” Pricing is also forthcoming.

Image: SNK

Here are the 48 titles that are included, which is more than the originally released version.

Image: SNK

The Neo Geo Mini Christmas Limited Edition also comes with two gamepads, an HDMI cable, stickers and more.