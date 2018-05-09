Previously hinted at, the Neo Geo Mini is now official. It’s the latest retro hardware to get miniaturized.
The Neo Geo Mini is based on the Neo Geo MVS arcade machine and will come in two versions: a Japanese one for Asia and an international version for North America, Europe and beyond.
Above is the Japanese version and below is the international Neo Geo Mini.
Featuring a 3.5-inch LCD screen, the Neo Geo Mini comes pre-loaded with forty games, some of which you can see in the above images. It has an HDMI port for those who want to see it on a bigger screen as well as a headphone jacks and two external controller ports.
No word yet about a release date, a list of titles or pricing.