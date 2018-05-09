Image: SNK

Previously hinted at, the Neo Geo Mini is now official. It’s the latest retro hardware to get miniaturized.



Image: SNK

The Neo Geo Mini is based on the Neo Geo MVS arcade machine and will come in two versions: a Japanese one for Asia and an international version for North America, Europe and beyond.

Image: SNK

Above is the Japanese version and below is the international Neo Geo Mini.



Image: SNK

Image: SNK

Featuring a 3.5-inch LCD screen, the Neo Geo Mini comes pre-loaded with forty games, some of which you can see in the above images. It has an HDMI port for those who want to see it on a bigger screen as well as a headphone jacks and two external controller ports.

No word yet about a release date, a list of titles or pricing.