SNK confirmed today that Kyo, Benimaru, and Shun’ei will be in King of Fighters XV, with a gameplay reveal scheduled for January 7, 2021. The game was originally announced back at EVO 2018.
DISCUSSION
Finally! I can’t wait to see how this game is turning out. It has been forever since they announced the game, and absolutely nothing has been shown.