News
ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:SNK
SNKKing of Fighters xvking of fightersmetapostkotakucore
Screenshot: SNK

SNK confirmed today that Kyo, Benimaru, and Shun’ei will be in King of Fighters XV, with a gameplay reveal scheduled for January 7, 2021. The game was originally announced back at EVO 2018.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

marl0
MARl0

Finally! I can’t wait to see how this game is turning out. It has been forever since they announced the game, and absolutely nothing has been shown.