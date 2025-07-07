Fans Think Smash Bros. 64 Is Coming To Switch Online Thanks To Months-Old Blurry Backgrounds

Almost four years after coming to the service, some of the Nintendo 64's most iconic games are still missing from the Switch Online + Expansion Pack retro library. Now, fans think Super Smash Bros. and more are headed to Switch soon, thanks to some very blurry “teases” in a YouTube video that appeared back in May.

That’s when Nintendo announced a new CRT filter feature for N64 games on the platform. For about two seconds, right in the middle of the video, we get a snapshot of the Switch Online settings menu appearing overlaid on what is presumably the N64 library and each game’s respective box art. Some players recently went sleuthing through the potato quality pixels and think they see new games that aren’t currently available.

“I started hunting with my Discord for what games Nintendo ‘accidentally’ spoiled with the May NSO update video and this is what we have so far,” retro gaming Vtuber ImakuniVT posted on X on July 6. “Still trying to compare box arts, but this is what we have so far!!” An accompanying image includes the box arts for Donkey Kong 64, Forsaken 64, Glover, and Super Smash Bros. Further investigation by some fans has also led to speculation about Rayman 2 being present as well.



These all seem like decent guesses based on admittedly very blurry clues, but the question still remains about when they will arrive to the online service. It seems like a good bet they are planned to appear sometime in 2025 if they were teased just a couple months ago, and rumors continue to swirl about a possible Nintendo Direct in July as fans wait for further details about the Switch 2's year-one launch plans, as well as when Metroid Prime 4 is coming out in the fall.

It would also make sense that Nintendo needs to start getting some of these games, namely Super Smash Bros., out the door soon before bringing their successors—like Smash Bros. Melee—to the GameCube library that arrived exclusive to Switch 2. Old games are not why anyone should by the new hardware but they’re currently one of the best parts about it.

.