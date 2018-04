Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: udonken_kaigo

Slowpoke is called that for a reason. It’s a slow Pokémon! Except when crossing the street, because then Slowpoke speeds up.

This is how you imagine Slowpoke moving down the street. But that changes when the character crosses and intersection.

Advertisement

All that running has to make Slowpoke tired.