Skyrim Is As Old As Morrowind Was When Skyrim Came Out

Screenshot : Bethesda

Wanna feel old? I sure don’t but I do now anyway, all thanks to one astute yet extremely mean tweet that popped into my timeline and instilled in me a sudden urge to burn my savings on a premium Botox job: As amateur video game historian Chris Chapman pointed out, Skyrim is officially as old as Morrowind was on Skyrim’s release date.



Yes, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim landed like an arrow to the knee on November 11, 2011, 3,483 days ago. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind released on May 1, 2002, 3,481 days prior (that is, 6,964 days before today). And let’s not forget that, in the interim, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion came out on March 20, 2006.

Video games of course take eons to develop, and it’s no secret that games, particularly open-world RPGs, have only swelled in size over the past few years. Plus, it’s worth remembering that Bethesda Game Studios has released two major games—Fallout 4 and the turbulent yet now quite fun Fallout 76—in the meantime.

Still, the mind boggles when considering that developer Bethesda Game Studios has released zero mainline Elder Scrolls for 3,483 days and counting. (The seemingly endless Skyrim ports don’t count.) Before today, I assumed the Corollary of Elder Scrolls Release Dates was a relative constant of four-to-six years, rather than a capricious formula designed for the express purpose of making me consider my mortality.

The Elder Scrolls VI, first announced in 2018, is currently in the works. It’s slated for release at some point.