Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ian Walker
Filed to:The Elder Scrolls VI
The Elder Scrolls VIThe Elder ScrollsStarfieldBethesdaPete Hinesmetapost
14
Save
Screenshot: Bethesda (YouTube)

Don’t expect news about The Elder Scrolls VI any time soon. After being asked about the game on Twitter, Bethesda senior vice president Pete Hines was non-committal on future info. “It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about,” Hines pointed out. We’ll check back in a few years.

Ian Walker

Staff writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Types Of Video Game Sequel

Star Wars Cosplayer Thrown To The Ground, Arrested For Carrying "Plastic Gun"

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best