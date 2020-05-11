Don’t expect news about The Elder Scrolls VI any time soon. After being asked about the game on Twitter, Bethesda senior vice president Pete Hines was non-committal on future info. “It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about,” Hines pointed out. We’ll check back in a few years.
Don’t expect news about The Elder Scrolls VI any time soon. After being asked about the game on Twitter, Bethesda senior vice president Pete Hines was non-committal on future info. “It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about,” Hines pointed out. We’ll check back in a few years.