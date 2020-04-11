Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Kotaku Shop Contest
Kotaku Shop Contest'Shop contestWinersPhotoshopContestZipper T. BunnyAnimal CrossingKotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!

Soon, Zipper T. Bunny and his damn eggs will be leaving Animal Crossing. But last week I asked you folks to send Zipper anywhere other than our islands and you all delivered.

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from Board1288 who has punished Zipper and stuck his head on a large spike. I don’t think the Doomguy is going to be avenging this bunny anytime soon.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!

This might be the most popular ‘Shop Contest I’ve seen since I’ve become the Weekend Editor just over a year ago. I think folks really don’t like Zipper and most of us are stuck inside right now, so why not load up Photoshop and make something dumb.

I hope these contests help you folks laugh and feel good, if only for an hour or so. We all need some laughter these days.

Advertisement

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!
Advertisement

Amazingmeow wins the award for “BIGGEST ZIPPER!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!
Advertisement

Done With Kinja grabs the award for “Scariest Zipper.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!
Advertisement

Austen receives the award for “Best Prequel.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!
Advertisement

Curugon gets nothing. NOTHING.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!
Advertisement

Steve Webster snags the award for “Worst Surgery.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!
Advertisement

FlyingDorkProd wins the award for “Oh god.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!
Advertisement

Mrichston gets the award for “Best Poster!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!
Advertisement

Badonkagronk snags the award for “Worst Bunny Day Ever.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!
Advertisement

d-pad83 picks up the award for “Oldest Eggs.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!
Advertisement

richardrae1 gets the award for “Worst Remake.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!
Advertisement

And finally, Greased Scottsman wins the award for “Still Better Than Poochie.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

The Best Strategy Games On PC

The Wild World Of Animal Crossing Conspiracy Theories

The Best Civilization VI Mods