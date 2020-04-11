'Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny, Winners!

Soon, Zipper T. Bunny and his damn eggs will be leaving Animal Crossing. But last week I asked you folks to send Zipper anywhere other than our islands and you all delivered.
Our winning image this week comes from Board1288 who has punished Zipper and stuck his head on a large spike. I don’t think the Doomguy is going to be avenging this bunny anytime soon.
This might be the most popular ‘Shop Contest I’ve seen since I’ve become the Weekend Editor just over a year ago. I think folks really don’t like Zipper and most of us are stuck inside right now, so why not load up Photoshop and make something dumb.
I hope these contests help you folks laugh and feel good, if only for an hour or so. We all need some laughter these days.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
Amazingmeow wins the award for “BIGGEST ZIPPER!”
Done With Kinja grabs the award for “Scariest Zipper.”
Austen receives the award for “Best Prequel.”
Curugon gets nothing. NOTHING.
Steve Webster snags the award for “Worst Surgery.”
FlyingDorkProd wins the award for “Oh god.”
Mrichston gets the award for “Best Poster!”
Badonkagronk snags the award for “Worst Bunny Day Ever.”
d-pad83 picks up the award for “Oldest Eggs.”
richardrae1 gets the award for “Worst Remake.”
And finally, Greased Scottsman wins the award for “Still Better Than Poochie.”
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.