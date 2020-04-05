'Shop Contest: Zipper T. Bunny

Zipper T. Bunny has come to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Folks are afraid of him and don’t really seem to like him or his holiday all that much. Let’s help both Zipper and the internet out.

Your challenge this week: Get Zipper out of Animal Crossing!

Place this terrible rabbit and his annoying eggs in an other game. Or a movie. Or even a TV show! I don’t care, just get rid of him, please. And yes, I already used the obvious joke this week in my top image.

Here are some Zipper images for you to use however you see fit.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!