Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is out in the world, and that means people are exploring ancient Greece to find all of the weird and wonderful things that Ubisoft packs into a game. We’re going to add some even stranger stuff.
We already know that there are interesting easter eggs in the Ancient Greece of Odyssey, but this week I want you to think up some better things to jam into the game. Odd things. Things that might make people scared (in honor of the Scary Month). Whatever you want. We’re just trying to spice up this magnificent open world by showing Ubisoft all of the cool things that could be hammered into a video game if we had no concern for quality, style, or coherence.
As you can see above, I have approached this problem from the perspective of the Metal Gear Solid franchise. Obviously, the first standing machine was created in Ancient Greece, and it, like Prometheus, has come to spread its good news and fortune with the people. It will probably shoot people with rockets and lasers.
I’ve conveniently sourced an image for you below, but feel free to ‘shop any Assassin’s Creed Odyssey image you find for this edition of the ‘Shop Contest.
Advertisement
As always, I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions next week. Good luck! The rest of the rules are below!
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.