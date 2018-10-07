Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is out in the world, and that means people are exploring ancient Greece to find all of the weird and wonderful things that Ubisoft packs into a game. We’re going to add some even stranger stuff.

We already know that there are interesting easter eggs in the Ancient Greece of Odyssey, but this week I want you to think up some better things to jam into the game. Odd things. Things that might make people scared (in honor of the Scary Month). Whatever you want. We’re just trying to spice up this magnificent open world by showing Ubisoft all of the cool things that could be hammered into a video game if we had no concern for quality, style, or coherence.

As you can see above, I have approached this problem from the perspective of the Metal Gear Solid franchise. Obviously, the first standing machine was created in Ancient Greece, and it, like Prometheus, has come to spread its good news and fortune with the people. It will probably shoot people with rockets and lasers.

I’ve conveniently sourced an image for you below, but feel free to ‘shop any Assassin’s Creed Odyssey image you find for this edition of the ‘Shop Contest.

Advertisement

As always, I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions next week. Good luck! The rest of the rules are below!