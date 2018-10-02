While I was playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, I couldn’t help but think back to a certain Nintendo game.

Watching the sun set in a beautiful cove off the shore of a section of Odyssey’s colossal map, I noticed something out of the corner of my eye that caught my attention. Upon closer inspection, it turns out I had stumbled upon a really adorable link to Hyrule.

Smack dab in the middle of Pandora’s Cove, off the coast of Malis, you’ll find a tiny islet that you can swim to. You’ll find a tiny little fire on the sand that some weary traveller must have left behind on their journey.

I climbed the islet and found a little circle of rocks with a tiny little figure inside of it with a leaf on its head. We reached out to Ubisoft and confirmed that it is indeed a reference to the Korok Seed puzzles in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You can’t really do anything besides kick the rocks around, but it’s still a really cool headnod to Zelda.

Now, if I could just find a Hookshot laying around somewhere...