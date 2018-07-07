Video game characters are patriotic, probably, so I asked you to create some images that depicted what your favorite characters were up to for the most American of holidays.



July 4th rolled around. I saw a firework. It rained. But while I was literally listening to the screams of a thousand teens whose outfits were ruined by the most rude summer storm in recent memory, you were crafting images of what your favorite game characters were up to for the holiday.

This week’s massive winner (literally, it’s very big) is the production of a duo. In the comments of last week’s post, user Arnheim wrote a very detailed idea for an image that included “a stogie gripped in [Kratos]’s teeth.” Bob made the image. Therefore, this is a rare Dual Winner Scenario, although for legal reasons of intellectual property I am awarding Bob 51% ownership of the award.

Lots of you made great images, though, so let’s see all of the honorable mentions!

Rogue-Jyn-Tonic puts a dynamic duo together with another, different, dynamic duo.

And then Abracadaniel created the obvious narrative follow-up. Whose side is Mario on?

Slinker went political. I don’t know what’s being objected to. Is that the joke? Lawyer joke?

Following up on that, Ginger Snap shows that not even Mario can be trusted in the current political climate. I ask again: whose side is Mario on?

cecil_banon got the whole damn crew together. Earthworm Jim is eyeing those delicious treats.

Get_crazy is making contact...with patriotism. Or something. I just don’t want to eat whatever is on that grill.

Crocodile Hung T is clearly proud of Kratos, but I think we should be worried. He’s the god of war, not the god of hot dog.

Done with Kinja shows us what America’s bleakest, worst coupling is up to during the holiday. It’s probably murder.

I don’t understand the reference that Dixie-Flatline is making, but dammit I respect the hustle.

DrRobotNinja has discovered the real reason for the sky tear in Fortnite. It’s patriotism.