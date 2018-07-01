Independence Day is this week for Americans, and that means barbecues, American flags plastered on everything, and lots of people (who are also plastered) lighting fireworks and shooting them into the sky, into the ground, and at each other. Let’s put that in video games.
Your task this week is this: how would your favorite video game characters spend their July 4th holiday?
In my mind, Big Boss is into a lighter version of the holiday that’s just him, his hat, a sparkler, D-Horse, and the craggy rocks of the wilds of Afghanistan. After all, he’s constantly having to negotiate his relationship with the nuclear power that in the United States, but I think he still has a glimmer of patriotism in him. After all, he keeps doing clandestine missions for the CIA.
How would Mario feel about the great big fireworks? Does the Mushroom Kingdom have its own equivalent event? Do they celebrate in the far-future of Horizon Zero Dawn? I bet the event is appropriately horrifying in Far Cry 5's Hope County. I’m sure you have some great ideas.
I look forward to your July 4th video game celebrations.
As always, good luck, and the rest of the instructions are below.
