Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:'Shop contest
'Shop contestContestPhotoshopWinnersVault BoyKotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: Frode

The loveable mascot from all the Fallout games was recently added to Smash Bros. So, it felt like a great time to have some fun with Vault Boy and I asked you creative people to spread Vault Boy to other games.

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from Frode who adds yet another surprising cameo to Cyberpunk 2077. Not as breathtaking, but still nice.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: Frode
Advertisement

Once again, like last week, I saw a lot of new names down in the comments. I’m happy to see more folks joining in on our weekly shenanigans. Just try to be good. Don’t be like SOME folks around here who won’t be named.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon’s Durable, Content-Packed Fire HD Kids Tablets Are Up to $50 off
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: Kerning

Kerning wins the award for “Creepiest New Mod.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: sciteach
Advertisement

Sciteach picks up the award for ...Oh wait a minute, nevermind.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: Pleasence13
Advertisement

Pleasence13 gets the award for “Best Small Detail.” (Look in the stands.)

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: Mrichston
Advertisement

Mrichston snags the award for “Cutest Vault Boy.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: The Bodine
Advertisement

The Bodine receives the award for “Game I Now Want To Play The Most.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: Maikel Kraak
Advertisement

Maikel Kraak wins the award for “Worst CGI Character Since Jar-Jar.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: Cecil_Banon
Advertisement

Cecil_Banon gets nothing.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: Badonkagronk
Advertisement

Badonkagronk nabs the award for “Weirdest N64 Cheat Code.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: AmazingMeow
Advertisement

AmazingMeow is banned. (But nice image)

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!
Image: MonoArtan
Advertisement

And finally, MonoArtan wins the award for “MOST EXTREME SKILL CHECK.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

A Giant Evangelion Statue For Only $14,700

We Are Now Entering The "Animal Crossing Buttplug" Stage Of 2020

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

The Best Anime And Manga For Beginners