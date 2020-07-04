'Shop Contest: Vault Boy, Winners!

Image : Frode

The loveable mascot from all the Fallout games was recently added to Smash Bros. So, it felt like a great time to have some fun with Vault Boy and I asked you creative people to spread Vault Boy to other games.

Our winning image this week comes from Frode who adds yet another surprising cameo to Cyberpunk 2077. Not as breathtaking, but still nice.

Image : Frode

Once again, like last week, I saw a lot of new names down in the comments. I’m happy to see more folks joining in on our weekly shenanigans. Just try to be good. Don’t be like SOME folks around here who won’t be named.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Image : Kerning

Kerning wins the award for “Creepiest New Mod.”

Image : sciteach

Sciteach picks up the award for ...Oh wait a minute, nevermind.

Image : Pleasence13

Pleasence13 gets the award for “Best Small Detail .” (Look in the stands. )

Image : Mrichston

Mrichston snags the award for “Cutest Vault Boy.”

Image : The Bodine

The Bodine receives the award for “Game I Now Want To Play The Most.”

Image : Maikel Kraak

Maikel Kraak wins the award for “Worst CGI Character Since Jar-Jar.”

Image : Cecil_Banon

Cecil_Banon gets nothing.

Image : Badonkagronk

Badonkagronk nabs the award for “Weirdest N64 Cheat Code.”

Image : AmazingMeow

AmazingMeow is banned. (But nice image)

Image : MonoArtan

And finally, MonoArtan wins the award for “MOST EXTREME SKILL CHECK.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.