'Shop Contest: Vault Boy From Smash

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Vault Boy
Vault BoyFalloutSmashPhotoshopContestKotakucore
Vault Boy is being added to Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Well, not actually as a full-on new character, but as something called a “Mii Fighter.” I don’t understand what that means, but hey Vault Boy seems like a fun ‘Shop Contest!

Your challenge this week: Add Vault Boy from Smash into other games.

I’ve taken the time to cut out two different Vault Boys from the new Smash announcement just for you folks. You can use different shots of this Vault Boy if you want, but I’m only going to accept entries that use THIS Vault Boy. Keep that in mind.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions

1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.

2. Go to the bottom of this post

3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop

4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.

5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.

6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

