'Shop Contest: Vault Boy From Smash

Vault Boy is being added to Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Well, not actually as a full-on new character, but as something called a “Mii Fighter.” I don’t understand what that means, but hey Vault Boy seems like a fun ‘Shop Contest!

Your challenge this week: Add Vault Boy from Smash into other games.

I’ve taken the time to cut out two different Vault Boys from the new Smash announcement just for you folks. You can use different shots of this Vault Boy if you want, but I’m only going to accept entries that use THIS Vault Boy. Keep that in mind.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!