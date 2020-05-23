'Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners

We are getting a (sort of) new Tony Hawk game this year and that means we are also getting a new digital Tony Hawk. So I asked you folks to take this new virtual Tony and add him to an ything you wanted.



Our winning image this week comes from Tiger-Nemesis who created a big Tony. But don’t worry, he’s smiling. He’s a good and big skater boi.

A wonderful spread of images this week. I always love the contests where it feels like everyone went in completely opposite directions. Reminds me how many talented and awesome people read Kotaku. And I guess Bob The Rock is around too.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

sciteach wins the award for “People’s Choice.”

AmazingMeow grabs the award for “Most Dangerous Board .”

epictacosam gets the award for “Doing His Part!”

Oldtype snags the award for “Best THUGPro Mod.”

Kara The Wanted receives the award for “Most Obvious Joke, But Still Funny ”

BaDonkaGronk wins the award for “Most Powerful Tony Hawk.”

Mrichston picks up the award for “Best New Avenger. ”

Bob The Rock gets nothing.

And finally, Richardrae1 wins the award for “LENNNNNNNYY! Do A KICKFLIP!”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.