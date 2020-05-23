Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Kotaku Shop Contest
Kotaku Shop Contest'Shop contestContestPhotoshopTony HawkWinnersKotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners

We are getting a (sort of) new Tony Hawk game this year and that means we are also getting a new digital Tony Hawk. So I asked you folks to take this new virtual Tony and add him to anything you wanted.

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from Tiger-Nemesis who created a big Tony. But don’t worry, he’s smiling. He’s a good and big skater boi.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners
Advertisement

A wonderful spread of images this week. I always love the contests where it feels like everyone went in completely opposite directions. Reminds me how many talented and awesome people read Kotaku. And I guess Bob The Rock is around too.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners

sciteach wins the award for “People’s Choice.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners
Advertisement

AmazingMeow grabs the award for “Most Dangerous Board.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners
Advertisement

epictacosam gets the award for “Doing His Part!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners
Advertisement

Oldtype snags the award for “Best THUGPro Mod.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners
Advertisement

Kara The Wanted receives the award for “Most Obvious Joke, But Still Funny

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners
Advertisement

BaDonkaGronk wins the award for “Most Powerful Tony Hawk.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners
Advertisement

Mrichston picks up the award for “Best New Avenger.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners
Advertisement

Bob The Rock gets nothing.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Tony Hawk, Winners
Advertisement

And finally, Richardrae1 wins the award for “LENNNNNNNYY! Do A KICKFLIP!”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Practicality Of Video Game Outfits, Reviewed By Cosplayers

Maneater: The Kotaku Review

Terrace House: Aloha State Is Actually Good

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass