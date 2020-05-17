'Shop Contest: Tony Hawk

A new Tony Hawk game means a new digital recreation of the world’s most famous skater. Let’s have some fun with this new model.

Your challenge this week: Add Mr. Tony Hawk to video games, movies, TV shows, etc.

I pre-cut a Tony just for you folks to use how you see fit. I also upscaled the original screen I used so we have the best looking Hawk possible. Only the best for you folks.

You are probably going to want to shrink that image down a bit.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!