'Shop Contest: Tom Nook On Vacation

Tom Nook, the bastard landlord from the Animal Crossing series, is wearing a cool tropical shirt. He is also on an island. So I think it is safe to say he is on vacation or at least taking a nice break from city life.



Your challenge this week: Show us Tom Nook getting out there.

Video games, movies, TV shows, all of these are places where Tom Nook could have visited on his extended vacation trip. So show us what wild, weird or funny things Mr. Nook got up to.

Advertisement

And to help you, here is a high-quality PNG render from Nintendo. I mean, they didn’t give it to me directly, but they created.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!