'Shop Contest: Tom Nook On Vacation

Tom Nook, the bastard landlord from the Animal Crossing series, is wearing a cool tropical shirt. He is also on an island. So I think it is safe to say he is on vacation or at least taking a nice break from city life.
Your challenge this week: Show us Tom Nook getting out there.
Video games, movies, TV shows, all of these are places where Tom Nook could have visited on his extended vacation trip. So show us what wild, weird or funny things Mr. Nook got up to.
And to help you, here is a high-quality PNG render from Nintendo. I mean, they didn’t give it to me directly, but they created.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.