'Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!

Last week I asked you all to create some ‘shops featuring toilet paper since it seems lately that’s the most purchased item on the planet. Due to the growing pandemic, many are stocking up on food, medicine, water and LOTS of toilet paper.

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who knows the real treasure people want right now. (Toilet paper.)

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!

Since last weekend my GF and I have braved the stores and discovered that, even here in Kansas, there is no toilet paper to be found. I did buy two big bags of Pizza Rolls and we still have some toilet paper, so we’ll be good. I hope all you artists are staying safe out there. Even the bad ones, you know who you are. I don’t want any of you to get sick or end up getting someone else sick! Wash your hands, stay indoors and play some games.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!
TheCaptainVideo wins the award for “Largest Toilet Paper Ball.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!
Villings picks up the award for “Best Celebrity Bunker.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!
Mrichston grabs the award for “Deadliest Toilet Paper Roll.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!
Tebow Kneeled First snags the award for “Weirdest Dungeon Reward.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!
Kanell wins the award for “Creepiest Way To Get More TP.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!
Richardrae1 receives the award for “Best Local Shop.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!
Corky McButterpants gets the award for “Easiest Toilet Paper Roll To Collect.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!
Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Most Valuable Heist In GTA V.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!
Cecil_banon gets nothing. And you who else gets nothing...

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!
Bob The Rock. You win no awards or toilet paper.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

