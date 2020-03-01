'Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year

As has been documented many, many times on this very website, I don’t know much about Pokemon. The games, the shows, the movies, the creatures. But even with my limited knowledge of Pokemon, it seems odd that Greninja is the Pokemon Of The Year.



Your challenge this week: Make some images featuring the Pokemon Of The Year.

It is strange to crown a Pokemon Of The Year when we are barely three months into 2020. Also, it is wild to me how far down the list Pikachu ended up. 19th place? 19th?! You bastards.

Anyway, to help you create some images featuring Greninja, here are some lovely PNGs for you. Enjoy them and use them if you want.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!