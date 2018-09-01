Last week we were living in the moments after the new D.Va short, and I asked you to show me where the magic happens when it comes to Overwatch’s greatest esports player / mech pilot. You didn’t disappoint me.

I wouldn’t say that I am someone deep in the lore of the Overwatch universe, but I care about it in a general way, and the D.Va short hit all of the buttons that I expect from a video coming from that team. There were mechs! There were awful war flashbacks! There was a touching story between two people! There was...delicious...food. But I think there needed to be something more. Some magic.

Our winner this week is soapypickles, whose ‘shop is both complicated and really well thought out. I mean, look at D.Va in the background there. She’s so smug. And there’s real magic happening here, or whatever the hell is actually happening within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which I can appreciate. Great work.

But there are also lots of honorable mentions, because there were so many good ‘shops this week. Go check out the original post for all of them, but here are some favorites.

netsquire went deep on a previous theme and doubled down on the danger of pocket monsters.

sciteach shows us exactly where the magic happens. There’s a whole kingdom of it!

Done With Kinja is ten seconds away from a magic-themed musical moment with a famous comedian.

Fenris has identified the magical properties of friendship.

Mrichston did a Lazy Town reference?

Master Turkey starts the Harry Potter train...

...and Mortal Dictata stops it.



Similarly, Merrydan identifies where the magic is really happening...

...and Pleasance13 determined who was an actual magician in the final countdown.

cecil_banon found real magic. The magic of friendship. And hearts. And pirates.

RetroBoogie just tries to live the dream for a single moment.

Bob is ten seconds from shouting “parkour!”

FanOfEverything fills me with fear. What would D.Va’s factory look like?

Slinker makes a weird elision between magic and horror.

religiousjedi knows that the mystical combination of magic and science only makes for cool things.

And a final rare double inclusion of Pleasance13 for a nice joke.