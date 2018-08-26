We experienced a new Overwatch short this week where we saw some heroic D.Va action, and our ‘Shop Contest is in response to that. I want you to show me where the magic happens.



In the short, D.Va explains that “this is where the magic happens.” Does she mean inside of her garage? Is her mech a magic-producing device? Obviously this is just a fun figure of speech, but it gave me an idea: we should put D.Va in places where the magic happens.

Where does the magic happen for you? Where should D.va be declaring that the magic occurs? It’s up to you. Put her in a wizard’s college. Get her showing off in front of a KFC, because that’s where magic happens. I haven’t had meat in nearly a decade, and I still think about the delicious fast food chicken magic.

Here’s a convenient .PNG that will help you get D.Va out in the world of magic:

Advertisement

Next Saturday I will review all the entries and pick a winner and a bunch of runners up! Good luck everyone!