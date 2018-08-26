We experienced a new Overwatch short this week where we saw some heroic D.Va action, and our ‘Shop Contest is in response to that. I want you to show me where the magic happens.
In the short, D.Va explains that “this is where the magic happens.” Does she mean inside of her garage? Is her mech a magic-producing device? Obviously this is just a fun figure of speech, but it gave me an idea: we should put D.Va in places where the magic happens.
Where does the magic happen for you? Where should D.va be declaring that the magic occurs? It’s up to you. Put her in a wizard’s college. Get her showing off in front of a KFC, because that’s where magic happens. I haven’t had meat in nearly a decade, and I still think about the delicious fast food chicken magic.
Here’s a convenient .PNG that will help you get D.Va out in the world of magic:
Next Saturday I will review all the entries and pick a winner and a bunch of runners up! Good luck everyone!
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.