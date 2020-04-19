'Shop Contest: The Predator

A new game starring The Predator is coming out next week. The poor guy has had a rough gaming career. Remember Concrete Jungle? It wasn’t great. But some of the AVP games were fun! So in honor of The Predator returning to video games, let’s create some images tarring the hunter himself.



Your challenge this week: Add The Predator to other games!

This new Predator game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, is a multiplayer game being developed by the same folks who made that surprisingly fun Friday The 13th game. I love me some asymmetrical online fun and I like The Predator, so I’m hopeful this new game will be better than the last few Predator games.

Here are a few Predators for you to use in your images.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!