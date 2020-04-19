'Shop Contest: The Predator

A new game starring The Predator is coming out next week. The poor guy has had a rough gaming career. Remember Concrete Jungle? It wasn’t great. But some of the AVP games were fun! So in honor of The Predator returning to video games, let’s create some images tarring the hunter himself.
Your challenge this week: Add The Predator to other games!
This new Predator game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, is a multiplayer game being developed by the same folks who made that surprisingly fun Friday The 13th game. I love me some asymmetrical online fun and I like The Predator, so I’m hopeful this new game will be better than the last few Predator games.
Here are a few Predators for you to use in your images.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.