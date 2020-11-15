'Shop Contest: The Metapod Man

Image : Valve / The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

2020 has sucked. So, I’m going to buy one of these wild Metapod...pods and hide away until things get better. I’m thinking 2023-ish. But one downside of being trapped, safely and warmly, in one of these pods is that you can’t go anywhere or play games or do anything. Let us help the sad man in the Metapod.



Advertisement

Your challenge this week: Take the man in the Metapod somewhere new!

Go Ahead And Crawl Inside A Pokémon This has been a rough year. What better place to seek warmth and comfort than inside a Pocket… Read more

Advertisement

You could stick him in a game or a movie. Or maybe just stick him in front of a really nice TV with a new console. He could probably figure out a way to wiggle a controller down inside that thing.

Oh and don’t worry, I’ve already done some work for you.

Photo : The Pokemon Company

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.