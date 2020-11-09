Go Ahead And Crawl Inside A Pokémon

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
This has been a rough year. What better place to seek warmth and comfort than inside a Pocket Monster?
Premium Bandai is releasing what it’s calling a 絶対に出たくない (zettai ni detakunai or “I don’t want to go out”) Metapod, suggesting that folks climb in while working from home.
It’s priced at 35,000 yen ($335) with pre-orders starting on November 9 in Japan. No word about an international release.
