Go Ahead And Crawl Inside A Pokémon

This has been a rough year. What better place to seek warmth and comfort than inside a Pocket Monster?



Premium Bandai is releasing what it’s calling a 絶対に出たくない (zettai ni detakunai or “I don’t want to go out”) Metapod, suggesting that folks climb in while working from home.

It’s priced at 35,000 yen ($335) with pre-orders starting on November 9 in Japan. No word about an international release.

