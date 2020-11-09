Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Go Ahead And Crawl Inside A Pokémon

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonpocket monsterjapankotakueast
5
Save
Illustration for article titled Go Ahead And Crawl Inside A Pokémon
Image: Nintendo/Creatures/Game Freak/TV Tokyo/Sho Pro/JR Kikaku/Pokemon
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

This has been a rough year. What better place to seek warmth and comfort than inside a Pocket Monster?

Advertisement

Premium Bandai is releasing what it’s calling a 絶対に出たくない (zettai ni detakunai or “I don’t want to go out”) Metapod, suggesting that folks climb in while working from home.

Illustration for article titled Go Ahead And Crawl Inside A Pokémon
Image: Nintendo/Creatures/Game Freak/TV Tokyo/Sho Pro/JR Kikaku/Pokemon
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Go Ahead And Crawl Inside A Pokémon
Image: Nintendo/Creatures/Game Freak/TV Tokyo/Sho Pro/JR Kikaku/Pokemon
Illustration for article titled Go Ahead And Crawl Inside A Pokémon
Image: Nintendo/Creatures/Game Freak/TV Tokyo/Sho Pro/JR Kikaku/Pokemon
G/O Media may get a commission
Fenty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick
Fenty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick
Illustration for article titled Go Ahead And Crawl Inside A Pokémon
Image: Nintendo/Creatures/Game Freak/TV Tokyo/Sho Pro/JR Kikaku/Pokemon
Illustration for article titled Go Ahead And Crawl Inside A Pokémon
Image: Nintendo/Creatures/Game Freak/TV Tokyo/Sho Pro/JR Kikaku/Pokemon
Advertisement

It’s priced at 35,000 yen ($335) with pre-orders starting on November 9 in Japan. No word about an international release.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Long Rumored Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy Releases Next Spring

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

The Best Guile Theme Isn’t Actually In Street Fighter II

New Attack On Titan Statues Erected In An Excellent Location

DISCUSSION

rogueindy
rogueIndy